Turning an In-Person, One-Off Event to Online All the Time

When the United Fresh Produce Association canceled its annual convention and expo this past spring, its organizers, like so many others, quickly moved the program online. The scramble proved successful. So successful, in fact, that the association kept it going, turning a one-off event into a 24-hour online platform complete with a permanent expo, social gatherings, and on-demand education.

“We basically built a year-round convention center,” said John Toner of the United Fresh LIVE! 365 platform. When Toner, vice president of convention and industry collaboration for the association, and his team held their virtual convention and expo in June they saw a major jump in participation — 7,500 attendees compared with 5,000 the year prior. It was clear that their industry was hungry for connection. “Folks were just so happy to engage and interact,” said Amanda Griffin, IOM, vice president of education and program management for United Fresh.

Expanding on the framework of their June event, the team designed an experience — illustrated in the Convene-created video below — that looks and feels very much like visiting an actual convention. This permanent virtual home allows everything to “live in one spot,” said Griffin, who oversees the majority of the association’s programming and education for its members. “It allows [members] to have a place to interact, and have a voice, and do the social things that we can’t do together as well as have some education tied in.”