Webinar: Launching “LinkedIn for the Event Industry”

How an event tech start up pivoted its platform to support event pros through the COVID-19 crisis.

Daphne Hoppenot is the founder of The Vendry, a marketplace platform that launched just over a year ago with the mission of helping corporate event planners find the best agencies, venues, and vendors for their events. Join us in a conversation with Daphne about how her experience running partnerships at an enterprise software company led her to launch an event tech company, and how her team has evolved their offering in response to the industry shut down.

  • Duration: 00:40:49
  • Date: 08/18/2020
August 18, 2020

