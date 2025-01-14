People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Mellissa Pitt-Chalmers

Marriott International has promoted Mellissa Pitt-Chalmers’ to the role of vice president, global and national sales, EMEA. Pitt-Chalmers has held a number of roles at the hotel group, including director of corporate travel, regional director of sales for the U.K., Ireland, and France, director of B2B marketing and events MEA, and most recently, vice president of global sales, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Leslie Kaminski, Michael Shannon, and Robin Killett

CoralTree Hospitality is expanding and reorganizing its global sales team. Leslie Kaminski was promoted from executive global director of luxury and leisure sales to vice president of global sales, where she will lead the team into its next chapter. Kaminski brings more than 25 years of experience in luxury, entertainment, events, and lifestyle sales to the team.

Michael Shannon has joined the organization as global sales director for the Northeast market. Shannon brings extensive experience in sales leadership and market development to drive revenue in this market. He has spent more than 15 years on the intermediary side of the business, working in meeting and event logistics planning and sourcing companies. Shannon has worked in global sales for MGM Resorts, Destination Canada, Westin Hotels, and the Los Angeles Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Robin Killett has joined CoralTree Hospitality as global sales director for the west coast. Killett brings more than three decades of luxury hospitality sales experience to the CoralTree team. She has worked in all facets of hospitality sales, from incentive events with Maritz to group and leisure sales roles for The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, and Auberge Resorts, where she handled several national key accounts.

Nicholas Durslag

Nicholas Durslag has been appointed director of sales and marketing at The Bower Coronado in San Diego. Durslag has worked in Spain, Mexico, Thailand, and Switzerland, in addition to the United States, for organizations such as Marriott, Accor, and Sonesta. Most recently, he served as director of transient and business travel at Royal Sonesta San Francisco.