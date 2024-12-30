People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Gianluca Scavo

Gianluca Scavo, CEO of AIM Group International, has been elected president of the Assolombarda Tourism Group for the 2024–2028 term, his second consecutive term. The association represents a strategic economic sector that includes PCOs, independent hotels, hotel chains, travel agencies, tour operators and companies active in the meetings industry, real estate, and suppliers of products and services to the tourism industry. Scavo served during the last council period, 2020–2024, after service as vice president of the same group from 2016–2020. Since 2010, he has been CEO of AIM Group International.

Maggie Miller

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island has appointed Maggie Miller as sales and marketing coordinator. Miller has expertise in event coordination, social media management, and recreation marketing. In her new role, Miller will support the resort’s sales and marketing initiatives, crafting targeted digital marketing campaigns that promote the newly renovated resort and its offerings and particularly highlight events, resort packages, and recreational activities. Before joining the property, Miller served as the fitness and recreation event coordinator at the nearby Sea Pines Resort, where she created strategic marketing campaigns to promote the resort’s offerings and oversaw the planning of both daily activities and large-scale seasonal events.

Alissa O’Briant

CordeValle, a golf resort in the Santa Cruz Mountains, has appointed Alissa O’Briant as the new director of sales and marketing. In this role, O’Briant will leverage her more than 20 years of experience to enhance the resort’s offerings and deep its relationship with members, guests, and the local community. She previously served as director of sales and marketing at Bernardus Lodge & Spa in Carmel Valley, California.