News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
The Crucial Role Emotions Play in Productivity
Productivity has never been just about time management. It’s also about managing one’s emotions, writes Israa Nasir forTIME.
Are You Overreacting?
Provocations are a natural — and inescapable — part of life. The New Yorker has some ideas about how to deal with them, including asking yourself: Am I reacting as usefully as I can?
Why There’s No Shame in Feeling Ashamed at Work, According to Science
In the past five decades, psychological research has provided a great deal of scientific evidence on the upside of shame at work, including its integral role in lubricating interpersonal ties and helping us get along with colleagues, clients, and bosses. Fast Company considers the evidence for the positive effects of shame at work and beyond.
‘Revenge Quitting,’ Employers’ Worst Fear, Expected to Peak in 2025
The workplace is buzzing about a rising trend known as “revenge quitting,” in which employees express their job frustrations and retaliate against detrimental work trends initiated by big companies like “stealth sackings,” according to Forbes.