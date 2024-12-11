People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Charles Beirne

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority has announced the hiring of Charles Beirne as general manager and CEO. Beirne, who has more than 25 years of venue management experience, will be responsible for the administrative oversight and strategic growth of the Cobb Galleria Centre, Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Galleria Specialty Shops, and ArtsBridge Foundation. He joints the Authority from the Broward County Convention Center expansion and hotel project, where he served as regional general manager. Beirne has operated and expanded a variety of other facilities, including the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the convention center, two theaters, and an arena, as well as the Atlantic City Convention Center, where he held a variety of roles.

Leslie Lotten

The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (NOENMCC) has promoted Leslie Lotten to the role of director of event services. She will oversee the comprehensive management and execution of all event-related services at the convention center, including event services, exhibit services, The UPS Store, and box office operations. Lotten has nearly 40 years of experience at NOENMCC, including her most recent role as assistant director of event services. In her new role, Lotten will lead a team of event professionals to enhance client satisfaction, optimize revenue potential, and strengthen relationships with event organizers, vendors, and industry partners. She will also play a critical role in the strategic planning and development of NOENMCC event management initiatives.

Dianna Waldroup and Letizia Sirtori

Destination DC (DDC) has announced key promotions at the executive team and senior staff levels. Dianna Waldroup, who has spent 35 years working at DDC, has been appointed vice president, convention services. She leads a dedicated hospitality team that provides support to meeting professionals, ensuring the successful execution of meetings and conventions of all sizes. She also oversees a team of more than 120 temporary personnel who provide on-site assistance at events. Waldroup’s new role will involve enhancing the customer experience and strengthening partnerships with local stakeholders.

Letizia Sirtori, a 17-year veteran of DDC, has been named vice president, tourism and global development. Her leadership and strategic planning have led to her success in the tourism sales and visitor experience department and in the global community. Sirtori’s focus is on the tourism development of international markets and the creation of strategic relationships with airlines, corporations, and other destinations. She also manages the international representation offices for Washington, DC, the U.K., Mexico, Brazil, China, Australia, India, and Japan.

Karin Soyster Fitzgerald

Karin Soyster Fitzgerald, CMP, CAE, is retiring as COO of the AMC Institute (AMCI) effective Feb. 28. Fitzgerald has worked for the association for two years, providing insights to move the operations, education, and meetings of the association forward. She will remain involved with AMCI by managing the meetings of the association through contract services.