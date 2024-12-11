News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Work-Life Balance Isn’t Working for Women. Why?

About half of working women reported feeling stressed “a lot of the day,” compared to about two out offive men, according to a Gallup report published Wednesday. Researchers also found that employers can significantly improve well-being by supporting work-life balance: Women who say they can maintain a healthy balance between work and personal commitments are more likely to be engaged at work, writes AP News, and less likely to be actively looking for a new job.