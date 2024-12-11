News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Conduct Job Interviews When You’ve Never Done It Before
Don’t worry: Like any other skill, you can master “job interviewing” with practice. Harvard Business Review offers some advice that can fast-track your learning, including identifying what skills the candidate must have vs. what skills can be taught on the job and making sure your questions prompt candidates to share specific examples.
What to Do If You’re Being ‘Managed Out’ of Your Job
“Managing out,” sometimes called “quiet firing,” is a technique wherein your boss makes your job so intolerable you voluntarily quit, saving them the trouble of justifying your termination. Living through that experience is misery-making, but you can take steps to protect yourself, according to LifeHacker. Step one: Recognize the signs.
Work-Life Balance Isn’t Working for Women. Why?
About half of working women reported feeling stressed “a lot of the day,” compared to about two out offive men, according to a Gallup report published Wednesday. Researchers also found that employers can significantly improve well-being by supporting work-life balance: Women who say they can maintain a healthy balance between work and personal commitments are more likely to be engaged at work, writes AP News, and less likely to be actively looking for a new job.
How to Be a Great Leader — Even When You Haven’t Received Any Training
Most new managers are never taught how to be good managers. However, says Fast Company, you can learn to lead successfully, by doing such things as seeking out leaders you admire and being curious about leadership-oriented topics.