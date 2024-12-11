Tribe & Thrive Series 2024: Empowering Event Professionals

The Tribe & Thrive series took centre stage across Melbourne, Sydney, and Singapore in November and December 2024, bringing the APAC business events community together for transformative insights and meaningful connections. This initiative exemplified PCMA APAC’s commitment to fostering both personal and professional growth, offering event professionals a platform to recharge, collaborate, and thrive.

Melbourne and Sydney: Nature, Movement, and Connection

In Melbourne and Sydney, attendees were inspired by keynote speaker Tim Jack Adams from GreenX7, who shared strategies to integrate nature, movement, and connection into daily life. His insights reinforced the importance of sustainable well-being, urging participants to prioritise practices that nurture long-term personal and professional growth.

Key themes explored included:

Driving Innovation with Research : Collaborating with like-minded organisations to advance ROI measurement and event design.

: Collaborating with like-minded organisations to advance ROI measurement and event design. The Personal Battery Concept: Tim emphasised the importance of cultivating consistent recharge habits, such as prioritising sleep, engaging with nature, and building meaningful connections.

These sessions highlighted how embracing these principles can empower professionals to navigate the fast-paced business events landscape while maintaining their well-being.