Tribe & Thrive Series 2024: Empowering Event Professionals

The Tribe & Thrive series took centre stage across Melbourne, Sydney, and Singapore in November and December 2024, bringing the APAC business events community together for transformative insights and meaningful connections. This initiative exemplified PCMA APAC’s commitment to fostering both personal and professional growth, offering event professionals a platform to recharge, collaborate, and thrive.
Melbourne and Sydney: Nature, Movement, and Connection
In Melbourne and Sydney, attendees were inspired by keynote speaker Tim Jack Adams from GreenX7, who shared strategies to integrate nature, movement, and connection into daily life. His insights reinforced the importance of sustainable well-being, urging participants to prioritise practices that nurture long-term personal and professional growth.
Key themes explored included:
- Driving Innovation with Research: Collaborating with like-minded organisations to advance ROI measurement and event design.
- The Personal Battery Concept: Tim emphasised the importance of cultivating consistent recharge habits, such as prioritising sleep, engaging with nature, and building meaningful connections.
These sessions highlighted how embracing these principles can empower professionals to navigate the fast-paced business events landscape while maintaining their well-being.
Singapore: Unlocking the Power of Mental Fitness
In Singapore, the series continued with an impactful session led by YuJin Wong, Asia’s Leading Mental Fitness Expert. YuJin’s session focused on the proactive approach to mental fitness, providing participants with actionable strategies to enhance resilience, productivity, and fulfilment.
Key takeaways included:
- Sleep is Essential: Rest is foundational for personal productivity and broader economic performance.
- Self-Awareness Unlocks Growth: With only 15% of people truly self-aware, mastering this skill can transform personal and professional development.
- Digital Detox Before Bed: Disconnecting from screens enhances sleep quality and overall focus.
- Mental Fitness as a Daily Practice: Incorporating mindfulness, self-care, and creativity supports long-term career sustainability.
Participants left with a renewed sense of purpose and practical tools to navigate challenges while fostering a healthy balance in their lives.
A Heartfelt Thanks to Our Partners
These inspiring sessions wouldn’t have been possible without the generous support of our partners and sponsors. Their collaboration has helped elevate the Tribe & Thrive series, making it a pivotal part of PCMA APAC’s mission to empower event professionals across the region.
Join Us for the Next Chapter
The Tribe & Thrive series continues to be a cornerstone for event professionals seeking to recharge and grow through shared experiences. Stay tuned for upcoming sessions, where you’ll gain cutting-edge perspectives, actionable takeaways, and the opportunity to connect with a vibrant community dedicated to driving the future of business events.