Celebrating the Power of Connection: Highlights from PCMA APAC’s Recent Activations

Over the past few months, PCMA APAC has taken centre stage, creating spaces for meaningful collaboration, bold conversations, and unforgettable connections. Event professionals across the region joined us as we explored the future of the MICE industry and celebrated the collective strength of our vibrant community.

Pioneering Partnerships and Provocative Dialogues

From Seoul to Shanghai, our activations have brought together the brightest minds to tackle some of the industry’s most pressing topics—AI, sustainability, talent development, and audience engagement. Here’s a look back at some of the incredible moments:

6–8 November 2024 : At the Korea MICE Expo, we dove into thought-provoking discussions on AI’s transformative role in the MICE industry. From predictive analytics to immersive experiences, attendees were inspired to envision a future powered by innovation.

: At the Korea MICE Expo, we dove into thought-provoking discussions on AI’s transformative role in the MICE industry. From predictive analytics to immersive experiences, attendees were inspired to envision a future powered by innovation. 5 November 2024 : Our inaugural PCMA APAC x Sands China Networking Dinner in Seoul spotlighted the experiential value of incentive travel. This intimate gathering of industry leaders and visionaries demonstrated the power of collaboration and the magic that happens when great minds come together.

: Our inaugural PCMA APAC x Sands China Networking Dinner in Seoul spotlighted the experiential value of incentive travel. This intimate gathering of industry leaders and visionaries demonstrated the power of collaboration and the magic that happens when great minds come together. 14 November 2024 : In Australia, we launched the PCMA x MBS Circle, marking a transformative milestone in fostering collaboration and connection. MBS Circle members enjoy premium access to executive-level education, networking opportunities, and business intelligence—a true game-changer for business events professionals looking to elevate their impact.

: In Australia, we launched the PCMA x MBS Circle, marking a transformative milestone in fostering collaboration and connection. MBS Circle members enjoy premium access to executive-level education, networking opportunities, and business intelligence—a true game-changer for business events professionals looking to elevate their impact. 7 & 10 December 2024: Wrapping up the year, the PCMA x MBS Circle activations in Beijing and Shanghai invited corporate organisers to foster meaningful connections and explore the role of organisers in driving sustainability in business events.

Together with partners like Marina Bay Sands and Sands China, we’re driving excellence in sustainability, technology, talent development, and audience engagement—paving the way for a brighter, more innovative MICE future.

Let’s Keep Building Together

The power of connection is at the heart of everything we do. Whether it’s a networking dinner, an executive-level roundtable, or a thought leadership summit, PCMA APAC is dedicated to creating experiences that inspire, elevate, and transform.

As we look to the year ahead, we invite you to join us in shaping the future of the MICE industry. Let’s continue to build a community that fosters collaboration, sparks innovation, and creates lasting impact.