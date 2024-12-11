Event Predictions for 2025

From AI to data to video, there’s a lot for event organizers to consider in the coming year — and mdg’s team has some recommendations on what to focus on.

Author: Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes

2024 has certainly been eventful year. Marketers have embraced data-driven personalization, automation, and the growing power of influencers, among other key trends. And soon, a new year will bring even more new tools, tactics, and technologies that will enable us to better reach and communicate with our trade-show and conference audience and participants. For the year ahead, we predict …

“AI will transform global audience acquisition and engagement.”

— Anjia Nicolaidis, group director, international strategy

AI technology will address two of the biggest challenges in international event marketing — analyzing complex patterns in global audience market data and achieving genuine cultural relevance at scale. We’ve already started to use AI to pinpoint geographic markets with the strongest potential for growth and develop targeted campaigns that resonate with local business cultures and preferences. My team will continue to leverage AI-powered analytics to evaluate market opportunities and analyze campaign performance across countries and platforms. We’ll be able to fine tune strategies, tactics, and messaging more efficiently and effectively than ever before.

“Millennials and Gen Z will be critical for sustaining event participation and will force legacy trade shows to adapt their formats and marketing strategies.”

— Caitlin Fox, vice president and marketing strategist

Having grown up with technology at their fingertips, Millennials and Gen Z bring behaviors, interests, and values that significantly differ from those of previous generations. According to a recent Freeman Trends Report, 64 percent prefer immersive experiences, personal relevance, and immediate engagement — demands that traditional trade shows that rely on static booths, transactional interactions, and static marketing can no longer meet. To connect with these groups effectively, we’re working with clients to leverage data on how these generations engage so that we can craft marketing campaigns that build excitement and anticipation well before events begin. Beyond that, we’re driving recommended changes to the on-site experience so that it meets the expectations of these younger generations.

“The potential registrant pool will be affected by M&A activity, an ongoing skilled worker shortage, leaner teams, and the trend to send fewer staff to conventions and conferences, challenging event organizers to focus on ROI for stakeholders.”

— Christine Johnson, marketing strategist and content specialist

To meet these challenges, events need a razor-sharp value proposition that makes attendance indispensable. Networking at scale is a key strength of trade shows and conferences — something no local gathering or online option can match. These events bring together an entire industry, driving critical information exchange, sparking business opportunities, and building connections that matter. To amplify this value, events need to create more focused, meaningful networking experiences through activities like job-alike discussions, topic-themed lounges, and interactive education sessions. I’m working with mdg clients to conduct audience research and refine messaging, ensuring growth strategies align with attendee needs to clearly communicate the unique value our events deliver.

“In 2025, video with dominate event marketing, and data will remain the most valuable asset to build on in 2025.”

— Laura Davidson, founder and CEO of Tag Digital, mdg’s digital media partner

With 91 percent of internet traffic dominated by video, event marketers must not only make video a priority but focus on memorable content to stand out. Ideally, this is structured as a funnel with multiple pieces of content — for example, event promo videos for reach, speaker snippets for engagement, and a sizzle reel for conversion. Humans respond to storytelling and emotion, so try something different, such as sharing how an exhibitor has grown at your event as their company has grown. And keep in mind that video is still underpriced media, so you get excellent bang for your buck.

Next, data: Even as privacy demands grow, data will remain the most valuable resource in 2025. Event marketers should prioritize year-round campaigns to gather engaged first-party data, protecting themselves from evolving cookie regulations. Event marketers can respond to this challenge by ensuring they run digital campaigns focused on content year-round — not just in the run-up to events. This could be thought leader ads, whitepapers, brochure and report downloads — all with the aim of driving engaged first-party data in the shape of emails. Handy tip: Repurpose your content for greater value by using AI to convert long-form information from channels like webinars into multiple social-media assets.

“As event attendance levels out post-pandemic, finding new areas of growth will become more of a focus for organizers.”

— Jess Hammett, marketing strategist

With recovery mode behind us, focus is shifting toward future planning and identifying strategies for achieving sustainable, long-term growth. I’m working with clients to identify untapped markets by leveraging market data, macro and micro trends, attendee feedback, and competitor insights. By developing tailored programming, targeted marketing, and strategic partnerships, we can create value for both existing and new attendees.

“The increasing frequency of extreme weather events will introduce new challenges and considerations for professionals in the events industry.”

— Kimberly Hardcastle, president

Intense storms, floods, heatwaves, and the like will be more pronounced in 2025 (and beyond), having a negative impact on air travel and the ability for attendees and exhibitors to get to and from our trade shows and conferences. We’re investing more time and effort into scenario planning with our clients, including comms plans that cover cancellation or change policies caused by weather occurrences in the destination where an event is held, or weather that impedes travel to the destination.

“Audiences will adapt to generative AI at an accelerating pace, and marketers have to get smart about using it.

— Michael Engard, senior solutions specialist and lead web developer

At the tail end of 2022, ChatGPT arrived on the scene, and a new and exhilarating era of digital content creation began. Two years later, with Coca-Cola’s annual holiday commercial being fully AI-generated for the first time, the polar bear is officially out of the bag. Media-savvy consumers of all stripes are rapidly developing a nose for AI-generated content — they know intuitively, almost at a glance, when they are being shown text, images, or video that was produced by an algorithm. At mdg, we’re integrating AI-powered tools into our design and development practices in a layered manner, reaping the benefits of faster, more efficient creative iteration without sacrificing the authenticity and human connection that technology can’t replace.

“Effective event marketing will require a blend of AI-driven insights and authentic human copywriting.”

— Shereé Whiteley, senior copy director

The (seemingly opposing) demands for targeted, highly personalized messaging and authenticity will require both AI tools and a human touch. We’re preparing by using AI to enhance our understanding of different audience segments and their motivations, expedite the versioning process and expand our creativity –– while ensuring copy remains deeply human, emotionally resonant, and builds trust with every campaign.

“Storytelling will take center stage in 2025, as event organizers face a digital world saturated with content and rapid-fire information.”

— Sara Fellows, director of social media

To rise above the noise, stories will need to resonate with audiences on a deeper, more authentic level. For mdg, this means intensifying our efforts to craft narratives that do more than just inform — they build lasting connections. Our focus will be on sparking emotions and amplifying the attendee journey — from influencer campaigns that humanize brand messages to social-media content that captures attendee moments. Event organizers who prioritize storytelling — such as the North American Veterinary Community’s video highlights of its Meeting & Expo on Instagram — will see stronger brand loyalty and increased engagement.

Kimberly Hardcastle-Geddes is president and chief marketing strategist at mdg, A Freeman Company, a full-service marketing and public relations firm specializing in B2B events.