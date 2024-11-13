People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Anne Leroux

Bishop-McCann has hired Anne Leroux as vice president of creative and production. Leroux, who has more than 25 years of experience working in the creative industry, joins the team following her tenure as SVP, creative director at August Jackson, where she led events and communications across global biopharma and consulting firm accounts. Her background includes working with agencies like Jack Morton and Digitas, where she executed global campaigns and developed creative strategies that impacted health care, consumer brands, and more.

Jenny Graham

After spending 24 years at the Cairns Convention Centre, Jenny Graham has announced her retirement. Graham’s career began in Melbourne, where she worked in advertising, media, production, and public relations. She then moved into the not-for-profit sector before joining Cairns Convention Centre. She has witnessed the venue evolve significantly since started as a researcher. She later progressed to director of sales before moving to her current role as bid strategy manager. Graham will depart her role at the end of November.

Carol Peach

Carol Peach has been named director of sales and marketing at Kimpton Armory Hotel Bozeman in Montana. Peach has experience assisting organizations grow market share and achieve revenue goals through innovative partnerships, in-depth knowledge of the competitive set, and building strong teams. Previously, she has held executive-level roles at Rosewood Hotels, Belmond, and Westin. Most recently, Peach served as area director of sales and marketing for Bardessono Hotel & Spa and Hotel Yountville Resort & Spa in California.