News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

How to Stop Doomscrolling, According to Mental Health Experts

Whether you’re seeking comfort, distraction, or news updates, social media has a way of luring you in, especially during times of chaos. But while it’s important to stay informed about what’s happening in the world, psychologists tell POPSUGAR there is such a thing as consuming too much news, especially when it starts to feel out of control. This phenomenon is called “doomscrolling,” but don’t worry — you’re not the only one who does it.