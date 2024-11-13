News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
How to Stop People-Pleasing and Start Setting Boundaries at Work
People pleasers prioritize others’ agendas over their own, often don’t feel respected by their peers, and are frustrated because they’re not getting the recognition they deserve. Setting boundaries can feel scary at first, according to Fast Company, but it can result in improved relationships with coworkers and managers.
Exhaustion at Work Can Lead to Difficulty Controlling Emotions, Scientists Say
Working long hours can lead to people having issues moderating behavior due to “ego depletion” — a controversial idea in psychology that willpower is a limited resource that gets used up by effort. But new research, outlined in The Guardian, indicates that exercising self-restraint can exhaust parts of the brain related to impulse control.
How to Stop Doomscrolling, According to Mental Health Experts
Whether you’re seeking comfort, distraction, or news updates, social media has a way of luring you in, especially during times of chaos. But while it’s important to stay informed about what’s happening in the world, psychologists tell POPSUGAR there is such a thing as consuming too much news, especially when it starts to feel out of control. This phenomenon is called “doomscrolling,” but don’t worry — you’re not the only one who does it.
A Guide to Handing Off Work Before a Vacation
Whether you’re out for an extended weekend or taking a two-week vacation, having a strong backup at work is a good idea. It ensures that your most important tasks carry on without interruption and that someone is available to act on your behalf in urgent or unexpected situations. A telecom engineer and project manager shares in Harvard Business Review a step-by-step timeline and backup plan for coverage during your absence.