People on the Move

Destinations International (DI) has named Lauren Shoaf Pace as its vice president of marketing. She joins DI from Travel Show Marketing Group, where she worked as vice president of global development. Pace has worked in travel and tourism for nearly 20 years, including a decade spent at Visit Florida. In her new role, Pace will be responsible for the strategic development and implementation of all the association’s marketing initiatives. She will oversee the planning, coordination, and execution of marketing strategies and advise and facilitate engagement opportunities for partners and members, as well as promote DI products, tools, and resources.

Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) has appointed Nicolena Oborn as its new chief sales and customer experience officer, a new executive leadership position introduced to spearhead the bureau’s global sales strategy and customer experience initiatives. She will work closely with MCB’s chief executive to set the strategic direction for the global sales team and will focus on ensuring customer experience remains central to its service delivery. Oborn, who will begin her new role on Nov. 25, has 20 years of experience working in international sales, business development, and customer experience management. She most recently served as director of sales and marketing at Capella Sydney, where she led the opening of the luxury hotel.

Origin Hotel Kansas City has named Katie Tiegreen as its director of sales. Tiegreen has a decade of experience working in the Midwest hospitality industry and has held leadership roles in sales and catering with Prism Hotels & Resorts, Heart of America Group, and Martens Companies. Experienced in upscale weddings and galas, Tiegreen will elevate brand awareness and foster ties with the Kansas City community.