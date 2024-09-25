People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Adriel Terbeche

Visit Anaheim has appointed Adriel Terbeche as its new vice president of tourism and international sales, effective Oct. 1. She will focus on the MICE market in an effort to boost the organization’s international reach. Terbeche has more than 25 years of sales and leadership experience at tourism organizations and has taken on various property, regional, and global sales roles within the leisure, international MICE, and airline sectors.

Andressa Gomes

Andressa Gomes has joined Discover Santa Clara as sales manager. In her new position, Gomes will be responsible for presenting Santa Clara as an ideal destination for meetings, business, and conventions. She will focus on the sale of citywide events. In her most recent role as sales and marketing manager for Visit Walnut Creek, Gomes led sales initiatives as the liaison between meeting planners, travel trade professionals, and local hospitality services.

Patrick Howells, Nicole Leida, and Eileen Law

MCI UK has announced three senior hires. Patrick Howells has been named director of business development. Howells, who most recently worked with the team at People Activation, will bring his expertise in expanding market reach and fostering client relationships to his new position.

Nicole Leida has been named director of operations, association management and consultancy services. She previously worked as head of conference and events at the National Cancer Research Institute. At MCI UK, Leida will focus on optimizing account operations and ensuring the delivery of cohesive, high-quality services.

Eileen Law has been named head of engagement and communications. She previously worked at AMEE — the International Association for Health Professions Education. Her experience in managing marketing strategies, crafting brand communication, working with diverse stakeholders, and working on digital campaigns will help enhance MCI UK’s engagement and communication efforts for association clients.

Juliana Kline and Whitney Womack

Visit Oklahoma City (Visit OKC) has added new staff members to its team to support the sales and service demands on the destination. Juliana Kline has joined the staff as convention sales manager. Before working at Visit OKC, she served as senior sales manager at the Ambassador Hotel in Oklahoma City. Whitney Womack has been appointed destination events manager. She most recently worked in group sales and service at the Fordson Hotel and The Ellison in Oklahoma City.

Gigi Fitzgerald

Visit Phoenix has hired Gigi Fitzgerald as the new director of hotel and resort sales. She joins the organization after working for Dimension Hospitality, where she served as regional director of sales and marketing, overseeing 20 western properties across Marriott and Hilton portfolios. In her new position, Fitzgerald will be instrumental in further solidifying the city’s luxury hotel and resort offerings.