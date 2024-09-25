News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
It Turns Out Breaks Make You More Productive
To improve the quality of our work, reports The Guardian, we must respect the natural cycles of our minds and bodies. “Mental performance can soar to exceptional heights if instead of imposing the rhythm of assembly-line work on your brain, you impose the rhythm of your brain on your work,” Mithu Storoni writes in the new book Hyperefficient: Optimize Your Brain to Transform the Way You Work.
Why Leaders Shouldn’t ‘Call On’ Others in Meetings
When meetings feel stuck, it’s natural to want to “call on” participants to speak up. An Optimist Instructor explains for Simon Sinek why that can ultimately backfire and what to do instead.
An Honest Recruiter Told Me Why Most Job Seekers Don’t Get Hired
If you want a great job, you need some tough love. Inc. shares one recruiter’s top reasons why most job seekers don’t have a shot at finding the job they want. These reasons are not boilerplate. They’re rather eye-opening. And be forewarned, they might hurt.
What to Do If Imposter Syndrome Is Making You Feel Super Insecure at Work
Lowering your standards might sound like bad advice, but aiming to be “great enough” can be game-changing, says SELF. Start by not comparing yourself to others.