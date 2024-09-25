Meeting in Seattle? Wow Your Guests at the Iconic Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass

When your group gathers in Seattle for a meeting or convention, treat them to an unforgettable dinner or reception at the city’s most recognizable landmark, the iconic Space Needle, or the inspiring Chihuly Garden and Glass venue right next door.

Both unique venues have various spaces for off-site events. You can host an intimate dinner for 15 or use both to create a one-of-a-kind block party for a few thousand guests.

The Space Needle offers unmatched views. Guests will enjoy the panoramic views of the Seattle skyline, Mount Rainier, Puget Sound and the Cascades and Olympic Mountain ranges. The Space Needle boasts the world’s first and only rotating glass floor.

Chihuly Garden and Glass features the colorful work of world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly. The site has eight Galleries, a Garden with beautiful landscaping and sculptures, and the Glasshouse, home to a 100-foot-long sculpture in striking hues of red, yellow, amber and orange. Guests will marvel at the artwork and enjoy the natural light and atmosphere.

The Space Needle and Chihuly Garden and Glass have seasoned, full-service event planners who manage every detail to make your event perfect. The in-house catering team and mixologists use all local ingredients, and the menus change with the seasons — ensuring the freshest dishes and drinks. Your guests will enjoy creative and delectable Seattle cuisine along with local wines, beer and crafted liquors.