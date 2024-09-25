Your Needs Come First at the Phoenix Convention Center

The Phoenix Convention Center (PCC) is Arizona’s premier meetings and events venue, and there’s no doubt that Phoenix itself—with its reliably sunny weather, vibrant downtown, award-winning dining, and ample, luxurious accommodations—is sure to please attendees.

But the thing that really makes the PCC stand out in the crowd when choosing a destination for your next meeting is its commitment to personalized and innovative customer service.

Dedicated to your success

“Exceeding the expectations of our guests is what we strive for here at the convention center,” says Jerry Harper, director, Phoenix Convention Center & Venues. “The initiative we call “We C.A.R.E.” (which stands for collaborative, accountable, respectful, and empathetic) is an approach that we take not only with our guests, but also with our own team members. It helps to develop a sense of pride and ownership in everything that we do.”

The PCC’s excellent in-house service partners share that philosophy. They offer inventive event cuisine, cutting-edge lighting, AV, tech services, and more—all of which help make every aspect of your event memorable.

Comfort is a constant priority

From seamless security to flexible spaces to responsive staff, the PCC works to anticipate needs and provide maximum comfort for meeting attendees. Use of outdoor spaces, such as the 80,000 square foot Canyon on Third, is coordinated to take full advantage of the coolest and most comfortable times of day, even in the heat of the desert.

Our sustainability goals match yours

If planning the most eco-friendly meeting possible is a top concern, the IACC Green and LEED Silver certified PCC will make that easy. The center boasts a multifaceted approach to sustainable meetings and green design, with an eye to limiting energy and water consumption; and reducing waste through recycling, composting, and materials recovery efforts.