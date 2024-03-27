People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Richard J. Fischer

Richard J. Fischer has been named director of sales and marketing for Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown. He has more than 25 years of sales and marketing experience and throughout his career, he has overseen an array of full service, lifestyle, all suites, and focused service brands. Most recently, he served as director of sales and marketing for Homewood Suites by Hilton Edina Minneapolis.

Nancy Clayton

Nancy Clayton has been appointed director of sales and marketing for Asher Adams, an Autograph Collection Hotel in Salt Lake City. Clayton has more than 25 years of experience leading sales and marketing teams at lifestyle and branded hotels. Recently, she served as director of sales and marketing for The Camby, an Autograph Collection Hotel, in Phoenix. Clayton will play a pivotal role in the launch of Asher Adams by marketing the first Autograph Collection hotel in Salt Lake City as a tourist and business destination.

Ernest Jackson

Music City Center has appointed Ernest Jackson as the director of facilities for the convention center. Jackson previously served as operations director of SMG of Alaska Inc. for 23 years. In his new role, Jackson will oversee set-up and housekeeping operations in all areas of the building, including exhibit halls, meeting rooms, and lobbies. He also will be responsible for inventory.