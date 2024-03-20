People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Laurie Ihara

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) has appointed Laurie Ihara as its new senior director of sales, single property. Ihara will be responsible for collaboratively leading and developing strategy for the single property team. Ihara has worked in sales and marketing within the travel and hospitality space for more than 25 years. Most recently, she worked as director of sales and marketing at Coconut Waikīkī and Shoreline Hotel Waikīkī.

Aimee Gabel

U.S. Travel has named Aimee Gabel as its new senior vice president, events and education. The new position will play an important role in shaping and transforming the association’s signature events, including U.S. Travel’s IPW, ESTO, Summer Summit, and Future of Travel Mobility, and also deliver new programming. Gabel joins the organization from RE+, a renewable energy event in North America, where she served as chief experience officer.

Jay Tusa

The Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau has appointed Jay Tusa as the new tourism director, effective March 25. Tusa, who has more than 25 years of experience working in the travel industry, will lead destination management, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement initiatives. Tusa most recently worked as assistant airport director, strategy and development at Pensacola International Airport.

Matt Bark, Suzanne Aed, and Ashley Owens

Visit Greater Palm Springs (VGPS) has made strategic team realignments by positioning team members in key markets to provide tailored service.

Matt Bark, who previously managed the Los Angeles County and mountain states markets, has moved to the destination experience team. He will curate site experiences for meeting planners considering the destination.