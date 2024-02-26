People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Tammy McCormick

Visit Orlando has appointed Tammy McCormick as director of destination experience. She will provide leadership to the Visit Orlando Destination Experience team to elevate engagement with clients planning and conducting meetings and conferences in Orlando. McCormick has more than 22 years of experience in the events services industry and most recently served as the national director of creative for ACCESS Destination Services.

Candace Woodruff

Candace Woodruff has been appointed as trade show project manager for the Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB). Woodruff will be responsible for managing the logistics for all trade shows, special sales events, and familiarization tours. She will also act as a liaison between sales, destination services, marketing, and outside vendors. Woodruff joined ACVB as a sales administrative assistant in 2019 and then assisted with the coordination of major shows in a part-time role.

Kimberly Simone

Mohegan Sun has named Kimberly Simone as the new director of sales. In her new role, Simone will guide the business operations of the conventions and expo sales team within Mohegan Sun’s convention and sales department. Simone has more than 16 years of experience working in marketing, business operations, and full-scale sales within meetings and conventions. Previously, Simone worked as director of sales at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Old Saybrook, Connecticut.

Heather Anderson

Heather Anderson has been appointed marketing and communications director for Huntington Place. In this role, Anderson will work closely with the Huntington Place sales and guest experience departments to map the customer journey from beginning to end and enhance the venue’s offerings. Anderson, who previously worked at Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will succeed Mary Klida, who has headed marketing and communication efforts for the convention center since 2010 and is retiring on March 31.