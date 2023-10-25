People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Dana McDonald

Impact XM, a full-service event and experiential marketing agency, has appointed Dana McDonald as senior director of new business development. She has 14 years of experience working in sales and project management and will help the new business department develop new client relationships. McDonald is also well-versed in the experiential industry and has specialized in both B2B and B2C events in a wide variety of industries, including technology, software, casinos, finance, and more.

Bob Papke

ASM Global has appointed Bob Papke as the company’s first vice president of industry relations and client development. In this newly created role, Papke will oversee entertainment-industry relations for all 80-plus theaters and performing arts centers managed by ASM Global, continue as the general manager of the Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts in Florida, and supervise several ASM Global-managed venues. Papke is a 37-year industry veteran, including 33 years working with ASM Global. Most recently, he worked as ASM Global’s vice president of live entertainment for theaters.

Kathryn Guzinski

Halcyon, a hotel in Cherry Creek, has named Kathryn Guzinski as director of sales and marketing. She joins the Denver-based hotel with more than 20 years of experience managing sales teams as well as developing new business strategies, marketing strategies, and more in the hospitality industry. Guzinski previously held roles such as the regional director of sales at Magnolia Hotel Denver, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel and director of sales and catering at Inn at Cherry Creek.