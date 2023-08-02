People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Adriana Molina

Meeting Priorities has named Adriana Molina as its new vice president of strategic partnerships. Molina has held a number of key roles in hotel sales environments, including her times as vice president of association sales at Teneo Hospitality group for more than five years. She also spent more than 20 years at Starwood Hotels & Resorts leading their global sales office, where she handled customer relations, program execution, and sales achievements.

Shannon Richmond and Raymond Valles

VISIT Milwaukee has announced two recent appointments. Shannon Richmond has been hired as senior event experience manager. In her role, Richmond will consult with convention and meeting clients from their initial booking through the completion of an event. Previously, she served as senior event manager at F Street Hospitality.

Raymond Valles has been appointed national account executive. Valles will be responsible for lead generation and selling Great Milwaukee as a destination for conventions, meetings, and trade shows to the Texas market. Previously, Valles served as senior convention sales manager for Destination El Paso.

Roque Medina

Alila Marea Beach Resort in San Diego, California, has named Roque Medina as its director of food and beverage. Medina will oversee all culinary outlets on property, including its signature VAGA Restaurant & Bar, The Pocket, and Coffee Box, as well as in-room dining and hotel banquet and catering operations for events.