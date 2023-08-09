People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Samuel R. Thomas, Jr.

Oak View Group, the new manager of McCormick Place in Chicago, has named veteran convention center and hospitality executive Samuel R. Thomas, Jr. as senior vice president and general manager of the McCormick Place campus. He will relocate to Chicago from Washington, D.C., where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Events DC. Thomas will begin his new role in early September.

Amanda Tutor and Brenda Berrones

Visit San Antonio (VSA) has promoted Amanda Tutor to the role of national sales manager. She will handle the Texas in-house market. Tutor previously spent two years working as special event manager in VSA’s partners, experience, and events department.

VSA has appointed Brenda Berrones to join its sales team as a national sales manager for the mid-Atlantic market, covering Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and West Virginia. Berrones, who is based in Washington, D.C., previously served as a senior sales executive at Renaissance Washington, D.C. Downtown Hotel, where she handled corporate and association accounts in the Northeast.

Eva Prezenkowski and April Flagg

The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs has announced the appointments of two new directors. Eva Prezenkowski, CEM, has been appointed director of convention sales. She joins The Broadmoor from Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, where she served as the sales account manager and promoted the Charlotte Convention Center for conventions, meetings, and citywide events.

April Flagg has joined The Broadmoor as director of national accounts, Northeast and international sales. Flagg previously spent more than five years working as national sales manager of The Peabody in Memphis, Tennessee.