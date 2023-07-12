People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Vincent Zahn

Seminole Hard Rock has appointed Vincent Zahn as the new executive vice president and chief financial officer for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. Zahn will be responsible for overseeing accounting, financial planning and analysis, risk management, treasury, corporate finance, as well as contributing to the overall strategic development of the organization. Zahn has a decade of experience in finance roles at public gaming entertainment companies. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and treasurer for Wynn Resorts.

Jim Perrin

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has hired Jim Perrin as vice president of sales, Mid-Atlantic region. He has more than three decades of experience in the industry and has worked with ALHI member hotels. Additionally, Perrin has experience in event service. Before taking on his new role, Perrin worked as complex director of sales and marketing for Highgate.

MarQuies Willis

The Lafayette Hotel, an historic San Diego property slated to reopen this month after a $30 million renovation, has appointed MarQuies Willis as its director of sales and marketing. Willis will be responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing efforts for the property, including oversight of seven food and beverage concepts. Willis has more than a decade of experience in the industry, and most recently worked as director of sales and marketing at Carté Hotel San Diego Downtown, a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel.

Jack Benton

Jack Benton has been named the new director of sales at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Asheville Downtown, scheduled to open at the end of 2023. Benton will lead all strategic sales and marketing initiatives. Currently, Benton serves as director of sales and marketing for DoubleTree Asheville Downtown, a position he has held since 2018. He will maintain oversight of this property in addition to the new Embassy Suites.