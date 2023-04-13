People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Tony Hodgins

Tony Hodgins has been appointed general manager of the Pennsylvania Convention Center (PCC). Hodgins spent 30-years in executive positions at Freeman. In his new role, Hodgins will be responsible for successful operations of the center, including programs such as the Hospitality Industry Advancement Trust, a partnership between the center’s management and its trade show labor partners.

Joseph Yarzabal

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has promoted Joseph Yarzabal to chief financial officer and senior vice president. Yarazabal, who has been with GMCVB since 1990, most recently served as vice president of financial services.

Pamela Laite

Development Counsellors International (DC) has named Pamela Laite as its new director of business events. Laite joined the DCI team in 2020 and has more than two decades of DMO and convention center marketing experience. Previously, her work in DCI’s Toronto office informed the agency’s strategy for the Canadian and U.S. markets for clients. She will now use her experience in this new director role to help destinations attract North American meeting and incentive business.