People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Lisa Arias

The Shay, a Destination by Hyatt hotel, has named Lisa Arias as director of sales and marketing. Arias will be crucial to the hotel’s launch planned for fall 2021 in Culver City, California, and will develop programming and strategies that drive leisure and group business. Arias is a 28-year Hyatt veteran.

Freddy Hernandez

The Biltmore Hotel has appointed Freddy Hernandez as its new director of marketing, communications, and e-commerce. Hernandez will be responsible for overseeing public relations and communications efforts, as well as directing all marketing initiatives at the hotel. He has more than a decade of direct marketing experience in the hospitality industry, and previously worked for other luxury properties in South Florida including Nobu Eden Roc Miami Beach and Fairmont Turnberry Isle.

Tricia C. Shaw

Driftwood Hospitality Management has appointed Tricia C. Shaw as director of sales and catering for the new Hillsboro Beach Resort, set to open in August 2021. She will focus on providing wedding and event experiences for guests. Shaw has more than a decade of experience working with luxury beachfront properties. She previously served as director of catering and conference services for Kimpton Hotels & Resorts, initially with the Tideline Ocean Resort and Spa. She also worked as director of catering for The Seagate Hotel and Spa.