People on the Move

Chirag Shah

The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) has appointed Chirag Shah to the newly created role of senior vice president of federal affairs. In this role, Shah will lead AHLA’s federal relations team, developing and executing advocacy strategy on Capitol Hill and with the Biden Administration. Shah previously served as vice president of government affairs and counsel at the Asian American Hotel Owners Association.

Victoria Walther

Innovation Hotel in Naples, Florida, has named Victoria Walther as its new group sales manager. Walther will oversee all sales efforts for the hotel, working to generate new business and increase revenue in the medical meetings market and the local and regional corporate meetings market. Walther has more than three decades of hospitality experience. Before joining Innovation Hotel, Walther was national sales manager for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Sandy Minskoff

Sandy Minskoff has been named national sales manager of Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia. Minskoff will cultivate relationships to introduce new business to the resort as it moves through recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. She has more than 20 years of hospitality and management experience, and most recently worked at National Conference Center, where she grew the corporate, federal, and state government markets.