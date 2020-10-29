People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Stacy Davis-Hassel

INNOV8 Meetings + Events has added Stacy Davis-Hassel to the team as a director of global accounts. She has been in the hotel industry for more than two decades. Davis-Hassel has experience working in both select service hotels and luxury resorts.

Denise Florio

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino has appointed Denise Florio to the role of director of sales, marketing and events. Florio has worked with several Hyatt properties during her 16-year career. Most recently, Florio worked in sales operations for Hyatt Hotels Corporation as the corporate director of learning and development. In her new role, Florio is responsible for directing the sales and marketing strategies for the resort and maximizing hotel income through room bookings, meetings, and events, all while adhering to enhanced safety measures due to COVID-19.

Stacey Washburn

Stacey Washburn has been named director of sales and marketing at Cambria Hotel Sonoma Wine Country. Washburn played a key role in helping the property open this summer. She now leads the sales and marketing team and oversees all revenue and distribution management. Washburn has spent 10 years in various sales and marketing roles within organizations like Marriott International and Oxford Inns, Suites & Hotels.