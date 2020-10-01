People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kevin Bate and Greg Evans

As part of Simpleview’s renewed focus on global growth due to COVID-19, Kevin Bate, former senior director of business development, has been promoted to vice president of global sales. Bate has been with Simpleview for 15 years, and has been an integral part of the New Business team, where he worked to generate business on six different continents and build an international sales team. In this new role, Bate will focus on further expanding the organization’s global footprint in Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Simpleview has also promoted Greg Evans, former vice president of sales and account services, to the role of chief revenue officer. Evans has worked in sales for more than two decades, most of which has been spent at Simpleview. He will continue to lead a team of Simpleview experts while collaborating with industry thought leaders in areas such as tourism marketing, group sales, and stakeholder engagement.

Cristiano Rinaldi

Cappella Hotel Group has appointed Cristiano Rinaldi as its chief operating officer. Previously, Rinaldi was based in Tokyo and spent the last four years as general manager leading the pre-opening activities for The Bangkok EDITION, as well as The Tokyo EDITION Ginza and Toranomon. He has also served as vice president, operations, for One & Only Resorts in Dubai.

Carrie Hunt

Carrie Hunt has been named director of sales and marketing for The Last Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri. She has 15 years of hospitality, sales, and marketing experience. Most recently, she served as associate director of sales and marketing at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis.