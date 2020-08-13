People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Michael Guerriero

Michael Guerriero has been named president of Digitell. In this role, he will work with Jim Parker, CEO, and the entire management team to accelerate and support the company’s growth. Guerriero previously spent 29 years with Experient, a Maritz Global Events Company. He served in several roles, most recently working as division president since 2012.

Debbie Glenn

Long Beach Convention & Visitors Bureau has named Debbie Glenn as its national sales director. Glenn will work remotely from Maryland and will represent the destination to the Washington, D.C., Metro Area’s National Association Meeting PI. Glenn most recently served as sales director for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board for 14 years.

Joel Contor

The Kimpton Gray Hotel in Chicago has promoted Joel Contor to director for sales and marketing. In his new role, Contor will provide strategic direction for the sales teams, respond to financial performance, and help Kimpton achieve short- and long-term goals. Contor joined The Kimpton Gray Hotel in 2019 as the associate director of sales and marketing.