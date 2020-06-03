People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Amy Overstreet and Jamie Mitchell

Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau has hired two new convention sales managers. Amy Overstreet will be in charge of managing state, regional, and national government associations/organizations, as well as all associations outside of vertical markets in the Washington, D.C., and Northeast territories. Previously, she served as director of sales and marketing at the Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Jamie Mitchell, CMP, who has 25 years of hospitality industry experience, will manage the Virginia state association market and the Southeast territory, as well as the national education association market. ­­­­­­

Austin Watkins

Timbers Resorts has announced the appointment of Austin Watkins as managing director — marketing and hospitality sales. In this role, he will be responsible for developing, driving, and overseeing the marketing direction for the company, as well as overseeing sales for the company’s resort and residential rental offerings. Watkins has more than 27 years of experience in the luxury hospitality sector. He joined Timbers Resorts in 2018 as the global director of sales and marketing — hospitality.