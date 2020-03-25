People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Bill Hornbuckle and Paul Salem

MGM Resorts International has announced that the company’s president and chief operating officer, Bill Hornbuckle, has been named acting chief executive officer. Hornbuckle, who has been in the gaming industry for four decades, succeeds outgoing chairman and chief executive officer Jim Murren. Murren announced his exit in February.

Paul Salem will replace Murren as chair of the MGM Resorts Board of Directors. Salem is currently a member of the board and chair of the real estate committee for MGM Resorts. Salem serves as senior managing director emeritus at Providence Equity Partners.

Ghada Salah

Ghada Salah has been named executive assistant manager of sales and marketing for Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights Hotel & Residences. She will oversee the strategic sales operations of the 463-room hotel tower and 405-apartment residential tower. Salah will drive the commercial strategy with a strong focus on growing international MICE and corporate business. Salah will also focus on sustainability and green business as she will make operating responsibly, environmental stewardship, and achieving corporate sustainability goals a priority.