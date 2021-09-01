PCMA Future Event Masterminds: Re-purpose Content

Join us for a new PCMA series connecting you with like-minded individuals who are determined to be the best in business. This session with industry expert, Joshua Butler was part of a new PCMA series, Future Event Masterminds, that connects you with like-minded individuals who are determined to be the best in business. Click here to watch the second session with Ameerah Saine from this month’s iteration.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.
Information
- Duration: 00:52:32
- Date: 09/01/2021
- Speaker:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Submitted
- CMP-IS Domain: CMP Submission Pending
- Clock Hours: 1.0