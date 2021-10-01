PCMA Future Event Masterminds: Effective Budgeting

Join us for a new PCMA series connecting you with like-minded individuals who are determined to be the best in business. This session with industry expert, Keaton Watson, was part of a new PCMA series, Future Event Masterminds, that connects you with like-minded individuals who are determined to be the best in business. Click here to watch the first session with Mia Masson from this month’s iteration.

Past, Present, and Future Event Budgeting: The pandemic has fundamentally changed our industry, and we had to change with it. Many organizations that had never taken the leap to a virtual event component were forced to do so. As we begin to understand what combining the virtual and face-to-face experiences means, we will also examine how can we change the way we budget to allow our message to be more effective and reach more people. In this session we will take a look at the structure of the past and present, as well as try to gauge where we will land in the future.