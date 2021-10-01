PCMA Future Event Masterminds: State of the Industry

Join us for a new PCMA series connecting you with like-minded individuals who are determined to be the best in business. This session with industry expert, Mia Masson, was part of a new PCMA series, Future Event Masterminds, that connects you with like-minded individuals who are determined to be the best in business. Click here to watch the second session with Keaton Watson from this month’s iteration.

The State of Virtual & Hybrid Events in 2021: An entire industry underwent a digital revolution over the past 18 months. Virtual events started popping up everywhere and affected nearly every other industry. We set out to achieve some pretty ambitious accessibility, diversity, ecological and tech goals back in 2020. Have we achieved them? What’s the role of tech in events going forward? Swapcard will discuss how a virtual-heavy future for events can lead to a better, more sustainable future for all. They’ll also dive into how brands now have more data than they know what to do with – and why it’s important to balance respecting privacy and using that data to boost sales and marketing. Come curious and bring your questions about the future of the event industry, data and sustainability!