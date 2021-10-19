E-Book: Future-Proofing for Business Events – Strategies, Insights and Resources

Your guide to navigating the changing business events industry to produce successful omni-channel events and experiences

Your audiences’ values, motivations, needs and desires have shifted — along with their attention spans. As we transitioned from conference rooms and convention centers to Zoom meetings and other digital platforms, it became clear that past strategies won’t cut it in this rapidly changing landscape.

As we look forward to the future, we invite you to leave outdated practices and beliefs behind, instead incorporating new strategies and takeaways that can help better adapt to change, build resiliency, create ROI for your organization, and offer value for your audience(s).

We’ll show you how, through six key strategies and a collection of resources designed to help future-proof your events. None require a specific platform, tool or budget and can be used no matter the size or focus of your next event, meeting, or experience.