PCMA Foundation increases scholarships to support event professionals

Due to the outstanding quality of applications received, the PCMA Foundation has expanded the number of Digital Events Strategist (DES) scholarships from 12 to 15, with a value of over US$13,000. We thank everyone who took the time to apply, we were overwhelmed with the response and encourage the community to watch for other scholarship opportunities in the future.
Congratulations to the 15 Scholarship Recipients of the PCMA Digital Events Strategist (DES) Certification:
- Alexandra Larach, Terrapinn Australia
- An-Hue (Sherry) Yang, Taiwan WTO & RTA Center, Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER)
- Bryan Furtado, Self-Storage Association of Australasia
- Chloe Simon, Associated Advertising & Promotions
- Chor Ban Ch’ng, BERJAYA University College
- Laura Robertson, AME Australia
- Laurel Tsui, ACAMS
- Maisarah Rashid, Now Comms Asia
- Ruby Grant, Audiology Australia
- Ryan Monk, Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- Sasha Andersen, Australian Psychological Society
- Sharon Wong, Corporate Information Travel Sdn Bhd
- Wee Meng Koh, Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants
- Wing See Chin, South China Morning Post
- Yoke Chun Cheong, International Conference Services Pte Ltd