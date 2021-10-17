PCMA Foundation increases scholarships to support event professionals

Due to the outstanding quality of applications received, the PCMA Foundation has expanded the number of Digital Events Strategist (DES) scholarships from 12 to 15, with a value of over US$13,000. We thank everyone who took the time to apply, we were overwhelmed with the response and encourage the community to watch for other scholarship opportunities in the future.

Congratulations to the 15 Scholarship Recipients of the PCMA Digital Events Strategist (DES) Certification: