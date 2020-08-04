Ascent Webinar: In Need of a Change: Understanding Perspectives to Lead

Through meetings and events, we are always striving to include as many different perspectives as we can to expand our education and satisfy our audiences. With the industry growing throughout the years and perspectives differing per generation, how do we expect everyone to open their minds and possibly shift their mindset?

In this webinar, we’ll speak with Elliott Ferguson about how he leads in this time of challenging societal and economical situations as the leader of a major city.

Learning Objectives

  • Identify how our industry has evolved and, in some instances, still needs to improve.
  • Explain how generational perspectives can have an impact on workplace culture and teams.
  • Discuss ways planners, venues and DMOS can take action to accelerate positive change.

 

Information

  • Duration: 01:01:26
  • Date: 08/04/2020
CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: A. Strategic Planning
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
August 4, 2020

