JDC Events’ Single Stream Services Bring Digital Events to Life

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated change in the business events industry at a furious pace, with endless live-event cancellations forcing organizations to consider online alternatives. But making the decision to host a digital event involves much more than just moving an event online at the last minute. Digital events can be just as engaging — with proper preparation, which takes several factors into account. That’s the value JDC Events brings in reimagining the in-person event to be a powerhouse online experience.

“There are many who think that live and digital events are mutually exclusive, which is not the case,” said Jennifer D. Collins, president & CEO of JDC Events. “Similar to live, digital events have their own unique characteristics and power, which makes them a unique force in creatively delivering your organization’s message.”

The decision to go digital should be made based on understanding the purpose the event will serve. For example, virtual events can strengthen the organization in new ways, such as expanding the community it serves and reaching fringe members. Planners must look at the needs of the community and work to fill any holes with online content and engagement. Being thoughtful in their approach to meeting their community’s needs will help an organization wield the power of digital.

With its Single Stream Service approach, JDC will customize solutions to meet clients’ needs in a one-stop shop. Three areas JDC focuses on are event design, management, and exhibit halls.