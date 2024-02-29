Webinar: Achieving Win-Win Scenarios for All Interested Parties – Rethinking Sponsorship Sales

How do you maximize event sponsorship revenue? You can’t do it by only thinking about yourself and potential sponsors. Instead, you need a more comprehensive approach that also considers your ultimate audience – your attendees. If that sounds like common sense, it is. But you’d be surprised how many organizers don’t apply this important approach. To be successful with your next event, you must find ways to enrich the show environment and extend it – in both time and space – beyond the venue, and outside of regular event hours. This session will explore how these extensions increase revenue potential, turn audiences into advocates, and create the buzz that fuels growth.