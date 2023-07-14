With a Commitment to Inclusivity, San Antonio Welcomes Everyone

In San Antonio, inclusivity and diversity are woven into the fabric of this multicultural city. It is a place committed to making everyone feel respected and welcome.

The nation’s seventh-largest city, San Antonio began as a thriving melting pot of global cultures, including people of Indigenous, Mexican, Spanish, German and French heritage. You can find this unique blend of backgrounds at many of San Antonio’s lively festivals and in its rich culinary scene.

The city has always embraced a confluence of cultures and welcomes different perspectives. Diversity is celebrated as a strength. This warmth extends to visitors as well. In San Antonio, your meeting attendees will feel welcome, comfortable and valued for who they are.

The city is committed to inclusivity, providing equal opportunities for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, disability or socioeconomic background. San Antonio supports social justice causes, as well.

The San Antonio City Council has passed dozens of resolutions supporting women’s rights, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community. For years, the city has received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index.

San Antonio is proud of its large LGBTQ+ Pride River Parade and MLK March, along with Diwali festivals and other cultural celebrations and events. It is also home to Morgan’s Wonderland, the world’s first ultra-inclusive theme park that brings together people of all ages and abilities.

“In San Antonio, our spirit of acceptance and inclusion thrives,” said Marc Anderson, President and CEO of Visit San Antonio. “When visitors arrive, they see people of various identities enjoying the camaraderie of the community. They immediately realize that San Antonio is a city where differences are accepted and celebrated.”