Discover the Collaborative, Inclusive Culture in Toronto

A multicultural city proud of its inclusive spirit, thriving business community and state-of-the-art venues, Toronto is an ideal, easily accessible location for meetings and conventions.

Toronto, the largest and most visited destination in Canada, has a unique blend of many cultures, with 53% of all Torontonians born outside of the country. The connected community leads to new ideas, inspiration and insights, making Toronto the perfect backdrop for your meeting attendees to collaborate, create and experiment.

A business powerhouse, Toronto’s key sectors include life sciences, technology and financial services. There is a booming start-up culture and more than 25% of the nation’s largest companies are headquartered here. Toronto is highly ranked for high-tech job creation and was named the world’s second-safest city.

Visitors will enjoy the top-notch convention facilities. The largest convention venue in Canada is the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, which boasts 442,000 square feet of exhibition space, 77 meeting rooms, multipurpose ballrooms and space for performing arts and corporate events. For meeting planners looking to host an environmentally sustainable event, Toronto offers Exhibition Place, which features the LEED Platinum Enercare Centre and the LEED Silver Beanfield Centre.

A metropolis welcoming to all that embrace a progressive culture, Toronto is a global hub that serves as the gateway to Canada. The city, one of the largest in North America, is easy and convenient to reach, with two award-winning international airports that serve 180 destinations in 55 countries.

