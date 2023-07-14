3 Ideas to Deliver a More Memorable Teambuilding Experience

Author: David McMillin

Bringing a team together face-to-face has never been more important. As the majority of employees continue to work from home during a portion of the week, the chance to spend time together in person can transform the dynamics of a team that primarily sees each other on a screen into what every company really needs: a true collaborative unit sharing a common goal. However, building that sense of shared passion isn’t going to happen with another typical lunch or dinner where the conversation inevitably shifts to work. Successful teambuilding requires activities and environments that can inspire participants to step out of their comfort zones and explore something new. As you look for an innovative spin on the traditional teambuilding approach, consider these three creative takes you’ll find in Baton Rouge.





Step Up to the Mic at the Boomerang Comedy Theatre

Every professional needs to be prepared to deal with the unexpected, and there’s no better way to learn how to think on your feet than learning the art of improvisation. Event organizers can give attendees a chance to feel like amateur comedians at Baton Rouge’s Boomerang Comedy Theater where a lighthearted environment of telling jokes can translate to meaningful results. According to behavioral scientist Francesca Gino, improv comedy is a place where “everyone has a chance to talk,” thanks to a set of ground rules that help create the most important piece of success for a business: collaboration.

Find Your Flame at the Bougie Bar

Instead of hosting your next event at a wine bar, take all the wine to The Bougie Bar — a BYOB candle-making destination. Participants can relax while learning the nuances of creating custom scents, stirring and pouring wax and crafting their own candles. Plus, the experience gives organizers an opportunity to send everyone a post-event reminder of the magic: Candles aren’t cooled and ready until the next day, which allows for a special touch of delivering them with a thank-you note for a personal touch.

Build a Tasty Board at Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House

You built a team. Now, it’s time to teach them how to build a charcuterie board. There’s no better place to understand how to pair flavors than Baton Rouge where the city’s 300+ years of history shine with Cajun culinary creativity. With options like Bites & Boards and Bayou Boards and Blends, organizers can introduce attendees to the art of curating the right choices for every inch of their boards. It’s a more relaxed experience than a cooking class, which gives everyone bigger opportunities to enjoy their time away from the worries of real work.

While Baton Rouge clearly delivers some unconventional opportunities for off-site experiences, the capital of Louisiana checks all the necessary boxes of an ideal destination for meetings and events with a range of venues that can accommodate every kind of group. Learn more about the city and get in touch with the team at Visit Baton Rouge.