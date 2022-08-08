Why Collaboration is the Key to Navigate Continuous Disruption

Feeling overwhelmed with all the change? Jamie Clarke is the perfect guide to get you to where you want to go and be able to adapt to the ever changing events landscape. After multiple trips to the top of Mt Everest and crossing the world’s most desolate and dangerous desert, he has the strategies how to master collaboration to allow you to tackle obstacles and reach new levels of success through the most adverse and changing conditions using collaboration at the core.
Learner Outcomes:
- Dive into tangible tools to master constant change and grow stronger
- Understand how to fully utilize the strength and weaknesses of a diverse team
- Learn how to successfully manager cross-team collaboration to increase creativity and efficiency
Brought to you by Destination Canada Business Events
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.
Information
- Duration: 00:57:12
- Date: 06/07/2022
- Speaker:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Designated
- CMP-IS Domain: A. Strategic Planning
- Clock Hours: 0.75