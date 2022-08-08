Why Collaboration is the Key to Navigate Continuous Disruption

Join PCMA This is premium content. You must be a PCMA Member to access this video Login with PCMA

Feeling overwhelmed with all the change? Jamie Clarke is the perfect guide to get you to where you want to go and be able to adapt to the ever changing events landscape. After multiple trips to the top of Mt Everest and crossing the world’s most desolate and dangerous desert, he has the strategies how to master collaboration to allow you to tackle obstacles and reach new levels of success through the most adverse and changing conditions using collaboration at the core.

Learner Outcomes:

Dive into tangible tools to master constant change and grow stronger

Understand how to fully utilize the strength and weaknesses of a diverse team

Learn how to successfully manager cross-team collaboration to increase creativity and efficiency

Brought to you by Destination Canada Business Events