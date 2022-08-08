Empathy and Engagement in Process, Practice and Program

Join PCMA This is premium content. You must be a PCMA Member to access this video Login with PCMA

In this authentic and open discussion, Alisha Wenc and Naomi Clare Crellin will share stories of how Empathy has helped them drive innovation and mission in their work. Alisha will shed light on how her work to advance Women – whether in tech or business – has relied upon an empathetic approach to engaging stakeholders. Naomi will share audience insights from the uses and applications of the Empathy toolkit they use at Storycraft Lab.

Learner Outcomes:

Frameworks for integrating Empathy in to your process – such as Empathy Mapping and Journey Mapping.

Practical methods for surveying, assessing and building stakeholder and community engagement.

Making the business case for power-skills – integrating Empathy into your programming.

Brought to you by MeetPITTSBURGH