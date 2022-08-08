Tackling Contracting Obstacles through Collaboration to Move Your Events Forward

Join PCMA This is premium content. You must be a PCMA Member to access this video Login with PCMA

Whether it’s a global pandemic or other disruptive forces on the horizon, the ability to approach contracts and negotiations in a collaborative manner has been challenging for both event strategists and suppliers alike. The event leaders in this session will share some “real talk” from both sides of the topic, as well as invite attendees to join the conversation. Discussing real-life examples of success and learnings with a focus on transparency, shared risk, and stakeholder education within the contract negotiation process.

Learner outcomes:

Obtain a more thorough understanding and ability to articulate the “Why” behind contracting terms to allow for transparency supported by data and details to transform the negotiation process to be less transactional and become more relational.

Consider and discuss various scenario planning timelines and the inclusion of contract review dates from the perspective of both the planner and suppliers and what is driving the decision-making process for a shared risk approach.

Confidently approach business conversations and negotiations with the various levels of stakeholders by incorporating a “Education Beyond Your Desk” component in your process.