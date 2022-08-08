Quick F&B Wins for Improved Social and Environmental Impact

Join PCMA This is premium content. You must be a PCMA Member to access this video Login with PCMA

Food and beverage concepts provide a powerful opportunity to drive change in the key areas of sustainability and social responsibility. However, as many buzzwords are out there, there are equally as many myths on why things don’t move forward. During this session, experts will dive into myth-busting insights and actionable tools and you’ll walk away with 10 quick wins to escalate your progress towards tasteful and responsible decisions that become long-term impactful solutions.

Learner Outcomes:

Understand how to swiftly and consciously decrease the sustainability and social responsibility impact of your F&B concept.

Take steps to scale and model F&B solutions for immediate inclusion in your meeting design roadmap.

Explore ways to measure success in the short and long-term and create future development goals.

Brought to you by Louisville Tourism