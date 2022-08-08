Redesigning Your Sponsorship Offerings for Attendees and Sponsors

Join PCMA This is premium content. You must be a PCMA Member to access this video Login with PCMA

Whether viewing sponsorship through the attendee’s need for engagement, knowledge and solutions or the sponsor’s desire to showcase value and lead generation – each view is unique and continues to evolve. Those different perspectives present a great opportunity to reimagine and optimize each of the various aspects across live, hybrid and virtual that create a successful sponsorship program. Learn how to build an evolving sponsorship model able to embrace the essential and changing needs of attendees and sponsors.

Learner Outcomes:

How to establish key factors for building a better sponsor ecosystem across various event types and models.

Create meaningful and memorable experiences that draw engagement and maximize sponsorship exposure opportunities.

Understand benchmarks and measurements to monitor progress and develop insightful action plans to increase sponsorship revenue.

Brought to you by MeetPITTSBURGH