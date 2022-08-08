Redesigning Your Sponsorship Offerings for Attendees and Sponsors

Whether viewing sponsorship through the attendee’s need for engagement, knowledge and solutions or the sponsor’s desire to showcase value and lead generation – each view is unique and continues to evolve. Those different perspectives present a great opportunity to reimagine and optimize each of the various aspects across live, hybrid and virtual that create a successful sponsorship program. Learn how to build an evolving sponsorship model able to embrace the essential and changing needs of attendees and sponsors.
Learner Outcomes:
- How to establish key factors for building a better sponsor ecosystem across various event types and models.
- Create meaningful and memorable experiences that draw engagement and maximize sponsorship exposure opportunities.
- Understand benchmarks and measurements to monitor progress and develop insightful action plans to increase sponsorship revenue.
