Build Impactful Engagement into Your Team’s Event Designs: B2Me

More than ever event organizers are expected to increase attendee engagement with every event. This workshop discussion will present two frameworks around fostering human connection in events through meeting purpose and recognizing how neurotransmitters impact attendee engagement. You’ll be challenged to rethink your team’s tactics for your upcoming events, including how you can better balance engagement opportunities between in-person and remote audiences.

Learner Outcomes:

How to develop and drive an engagement strategy based on an event’s purpose.

Explore how D.O.S.E neurotransmitters are can be used to your advantage when planning events.

Design an event experience that engages stakeholders while balancing in-room, virtual, and hybrid attendees.

Brought to you by MeetPITTSBURGH