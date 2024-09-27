What’s Hot in Meeting F&B, According to IHG

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Food has always played a critical role in bringing people together and forging connections between diverse cultures. Across IHG Hotels & Resorts’ expansive portfolio, this tradition of finding common ground around meals continues to set the stage for meetings and events today.

That means IHG stays abreast of the latest F&B trends as well as pays close attention to the evolving wants and needs of attendees. Suzanne Halperin, head of meetings and events brand experience for IHG Hotels & Resorts, Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, said that F&B trends play a major role when designing experiences for meeting and events. “We know the important role menu development plays for our clients,” she said, “with careful consideration given to sustainability efforts, local sourcing, and respect to allergies and aversions.” Careful consideration, she said, is also paid to the pacing and presentation of breaks and meal periods to ensure attendees stay engaged and maintain their energy.

Beverages That Aren’t an Afterthought

According to the 2024 Culinary and Cocktail Trend Forecast released by Kimpton, libations are now just as central to events as food. Latin American spirits — such as Aguardiente and Bacanora — are trending, but it’s essential to include non-alcoholic options as well: Research shows a growing preference for alcohol-free choices. Consider these inspiring non-alcoholic setups: At the Kimpton Marlowe in Boston, a fresh-squeezed lemonade stand offers a delightful twist on a summer classic, complete with a variety of flavor infusions. Meanwhile, at the InterContinental San Diego, a bar of smoothies, juices, and “sidecars” of infused energy shots, provide the perfect refreshment for morning or afternoon meetings.

Multisensory Dining Journeys

Enjoying a meal isn’t just about taste — the dining experience has evolved to appeal to all five senses. Chefs are increasingly layering aromatic, musical, visual, and tactile elements to create a more long-lasting impression, even after the event ends. This is the kind of stimulating experience guests can look forward to at the Regent Taste Studio, an immersive dining experience that fuse cuisine and culture. The pop-ups rotate between different locations, such as the Regent Phu Quoc in Vietnam.

More Mindful Meetings

Choosing hotel and venue partners that align with the environmental values of attendees — especially Millennials and Gen Z — is important, studies show. IHG hotels prioritize sustainability through various initiatives, including sourcing ingredients locally as much as possible. This past spring at the InterContinental New York Barclay, a queen bee became the newest resident of the hotel’s rooftop garden. The F&B team uses honey harvested from the on-site apiary in its cocktail creations — like the Bee’s Knees cocktail, made with honey, Beefeater Gin, and lemon juice — served in The Parlour.

Blue Zone–Inspired Fare

According to author and longevity researcher Dan Buettner, residents in Blue Zones — areas of the world where people are the healthiest and live the longest — share specific lifestyle habits, including eating more plant-based foods. At Six Senses Laamu in the Maldives, a Blue Zone–inspired menu of vegetarian dishes helps guests feel their best while traveling.